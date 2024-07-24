Agriculture ministry to start buying invasive fish at 15 baht per kg on Aug 1

Thailand’s agriculture minister Thammanat Prompao agreed to set a purchasing price of 15 baht ($0.43) per kilogram for the invasive species, black-chin tilapia, which will be collected at designated points starting August 1.

The government plans to use the fish for human consumption, animal feed, and liquid biofertilizers as the invasive species continues to threaten local ecosystems and aquaculture.







“We need to carefully consider the purchase duration to prevent illegal breeding for profit,” Thammanat said after the meeting with the Fisheries Association in Samut Sakhon province on Monday.

The Department of Fisheries has registered 45 fish landing sites as collection points across 16 affected provinces, with more to be added. Fishermen will receive 15 baht per kilogram, while landing sites will get an additional 5 baht per kilogram for handling and transportation. The collected black tilapia will be transported to provincial land development stations for processing into liquid biofertilizers.







In a culinary twist, the Minister collaborated with Chef Chumpol Jaengphrai to create menus featuring black-chin tilapia. Chef Chumphon, already working with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, aims to promote consumption of these dishes.

Breeding or releasing black-chin tilapia into water sources is strictly prohibited, with violators facing up to two years in prison and fines of up to 2 million baht (about $55,000), according to Bancha Sukkaew, Director-General of the Department of Fisheries.

The government is investigating the cause of the outbreak, which was first detected in 2012. Records show fish were imported for research in 2010 and reportedly destroyed in 2011.

A fact-finding committee has been appointed to determine the cause of the outbreak, with findings due to be reported to the agriculture minister within seven working days. (TNA)

















































