‘The Wall At Songkhla 2022’ charming nighttime light-up experience Aug 26 – Sept 4

Tourists visiting Songkhla between 26 August-4 September, 2022, are in for a charming nighttime light-up experience, with The Wall AtSongkhla2022! Organized by Creative Economy Agency (CEA) in cooperation with Lighting Designers Thailand (LDT), Songkhla City Municipality and Songkhla Heritage Society, this event is lighting up the city’s old town area and its exquisite historical architecture in a delightful way.







Each night from 19.00-22.00 Hrs., there are 3 areas of urban light-up to enjoy:

THE WALL 1: The Prime Light at Masjid AsasulIsIam or Ban Bon Khuan Mosque;

THE WALL 2: Moonlight Serenade at SoiDokPhuangKhram beside the Krung Thong Southern Co., Ltd. to the edge of Songkhla Lake;

THE WALL 3: Tale of the Sea at the walkway between NakhonNai and NakhonNok beside the Apothecary of Singora (Apo Store).







So come admire some truly charming urban lighting installations and explore the area’s shops and restaurants during THE WALL AT SONGKHLA 2022.

Cr. Facebook: Creative Economy Agency

