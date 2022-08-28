Thailand’s international arrival number will hit 10 million by year-end, TAT avows

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimates that Thailand will receive around 10 million tourist arrivals by the end of this year, bringing the country’s tourism revenue to around 1.2 trillion baht.

According to TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, 2.12 million foreign tourists visited Thailand in the first half of the year, adding that more than 4 million tourists arrived in Thailand as early as this month.







Yuthasak added that the report supports the TAT’s estimate of 7.5 million tourist arrivals in the year’s second half, which brings the total number of visitors expected to visit Thailand in 2022 to at least 9.62 million. The estimation, when combined with the estimated number of Thai tourist visits, could push total tourism revenue for 2022 to around 1.2 trillion baht.

The TAT governor is also optimistic that the Thai tourism industry will be able to return to pre-Covid levels by 2024, based on the expected increase in foreign visitors to the country. (NNT)





































