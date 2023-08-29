Thailand’s 1st world badminton champion in men’s singles arrives home

Kunlavut “View” Vitidsarn has returned to Thailand after he beat Japan’s Kodai Naraoka at the BWF World Championship in Denmark and became Thailand’s first world badminton champion in men’s singles

The 22-year-old Thai player and a three-time junior world champion secured his place in history by defeating Kodai by 2-1. This victory marked a historic moment as he became the first Thai men’s singles badminton player to clinch a world championship.







He arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport earlier this morning, where he was warmly welcomed by Air Chief Marshal Monthon Sutchukorn, the vice president of the Badminton Association of Thailand, and Kamala Thongkorn, the director of the Thongyod School Badminton Academy, along with his family.

Kunlavut is gearing up for two upcoming tournaments: the 2023 China Open from Sept 5-10 in Changzhou, followed by the Hong Kong Open from Sept 12-17. Afterward, he will set his sights on chasing gold at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. (TNA)



























