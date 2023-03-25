‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ TV show filmed in Phuket

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to advise that the famous island resort of Phuket is the location for the third season of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ reality TV series, which will premiere exclusively on the Peacock streaming service on 23 March 2023.

Mr. Santi Sawangcharoen, TAT New York Office Director and TAT Toronto Office Acting Director, said “We are pleased to have welcomed to Phuket the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, who will showcase on the TV show just how wonderful luxury and group travel to the popular Thai island can be. With Thailand once again fully reopen, there is no better time than now to plan a trip to explore the country’s many culturally-rich activities, fantastic cuisine, and beautiful landscapes.”







The third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip features a new group of eight fan-favourite Housewives from various cities, who come together for an unforgettable trip to Thailand.

Following the show’s 23 March premiere, a new episode will stream each week.

Thailand and the picturesque locations it offers continue to be a popular destination for foreign films and TV show productions.







Another American reality TV series – ABC’s “The Bachelor” – also recently filmed in Thailand, with the final two episodes of the show’s season 27 taking place in Krabi. The first of these two episodes aired on ABC on 20 March, with the second to air on 27 March, before being available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Both Phuket and Krabi also featured as the prime locations in the Czech film ‘Ostrov’ (The Island), which premiered on 1 February 2023, in Prague before opening in 180 cinemas throughout the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Ostrov was the first Czech film production to concentrate nearly all of its filming entirely in Thailand, with 97% of the movie being shot in the two southern Thai provinces. (TAT)



























