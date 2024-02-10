The Mall Group senior executive appointed as head of Soft Power Subcommittee on Fashion

The National Soft Power Strategy Committee (NSPSC) has announced the appointment of Achara Umpujh, a senior executive at The Mall Group, as the head of its newly formed Soft Power Subcommittee on Fashion.

The decision follows the recent resignation of the entire subcommittee. Achara, serving as the executive vice president of The Mall Group, which operates major retail destinations like Siam Paragon, EmQuartier, and Emporium, is expected to bring her extensive experience in the retail and fashion industry to the committee.







The announcement was made by Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the deputy chairwoman of the NSPSC, during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Achara’s nomination is pending presentation to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who also chairs the NSPSC, for official confirmation.

In addition to the fashion subcommittee’s leadership update, the NSPSC has appointed four new members to its Performing Arts Subcommittee. These appointments include Takonkiet Viravan, CEO of The One Enterprise; Piangdao Jariyapan from the Bangkok International Performance Art Meeting; Alisa Phanthusak, managing director of the Tiffany Show Pattaya; and Pichet Klunchun, a renowned contemporary Khon performer.







The new appointees bring a diverse range of expertise and experience to the committee, highlighting the NSPSC’s commitment to enhancing Thailand’s cultural influence and soft power through various artistic and creative industries. (NNT)































