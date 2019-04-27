Thanathorn reconfirms legally transferred shares in media firm

Bangkok – Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has returned to Thailand from Europe where he had taken a study tour of several countries and says he is not worried about the Election Commission’s allegations filed against him over transferred shares in a media firm which, depending on the timing, might see him disqualified to contest the election. He reassured his supporters that his shares had been properly transferred under the required legal process.

Upon his arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport, Thanathorn told reporters that he would take a look at the papers pertaining to the Election Commission’s allegations of the transfer of V-Luck Media Co. shares, which could otherwise have caused the disqualification of his electoral candidacy. He said that he would make an appointment with the Election Commission to clarify the situation in seven days as required by the polling agency. The Future Forward Party leader said he is not worried about it because he had legally transferred his shares in early January.

Meanwhile, Thai Liberal Party leader Seriphisut Temiyavet said he was not worried about the political situation ahead of the announcement of the results of the election. He commented that pressure would be mounting on the Election Commission after the Constitutional Court had declined to pass a ruling on the formula it used in calculating the allocation of party-list MP seats. He aired his dissent to the Election Commission over its handing an orange card to the winning candidate in Chiang Mai’s Constituency 8, only because he had made a donation to monks, and charged that the polling agency might well be trying to trim down the votes of an opposing side in connection with Thanathorn’s Future Forward Party.