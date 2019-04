An Indian distracted by the looks of a streetwalker realized only after she rode away that she’d taken his expensive gold necklace.

Ashish Bajpai, 37, filed a police report April 25 saying his necklace, worth 41,000 baht, was taken from his neck on Naklua Soi 29/1.

He said a woman with long hair rode up on a motorbike and propositioned him. He chatted with her and declined and she rode away. Only after she was gone did he realize his gold chain was too.