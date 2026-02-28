Thanakorn inspects Akara Gold Mines, pushes ESG standards and clean energy mineral strategy

PHICHIT/PHETCHABUN, Thailand – Minister of Industry Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana inspected Akara Resources Public Company Limited’s gold mining operations in Phichit and Phetchabun provinces, emphasizing legal compliance, environmental protection, and the development of Thailand’s mineral industry to support clean energy initiatives.







The Minister, joined by senior officials from the Department of Primary Industries and Mines and provincial industry offices, toured the open-pit mining and metallurgical processing facilities in Khao Chet Luk Subdistrict, Thap Khlo District, Phichit Province, and Thai Dong Subdistrict, Wang Pong District, Phetchabun Province.

During the visit, the Minister called for moving beyond past conflicts and advancing Thailand’s mining sector to the highest standards. He directed operators to comply with all laws, enhance environmental controls, protect public health, and adopt Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards supported by verifiable technology.

The Minister also outlined policies to position Thailand’s mineral sector as a key source of strategic raw materials for the global shift to clean energy and advanced technologies. Minerals are essential to the supply chains of batteries, electric vehicles, solar panels, and the digital industry.

​He added that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has directed Thailand not only to operate mines but also to establish Thai minerals as a foundation for future industries, ensuring resource security and strengthening national competitiveness. (NNT)



































