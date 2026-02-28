Anutin opens Phra That Cho Hae Robing Ceremony and Phrae Tung Luang Parade 2026

PHRAE, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul presided over the official opening of the “Phra That Cho Hae Robing Ceremony and Phrae Tung Luang Parade 2026,” a prominent annual cultural and religious festival in Northern Thailand.

On February 27, 2026, the Prime Minister arrived at Wat Phra That Cho Hae in Phrae province, accompanied by Thananon Niramit, Chairperson of the Spouse Committee of the Cabinet, Permanent Secretary for Interior Ansit Samphantharat, and senior Ministry of Interior officials. Provincial governors from Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, Tak, Lampang, Lamphun, and Uttaradit also attended, along with thousands of Buddhists and tourists.







Wearing traditional local attire, the Prime Minister led the procession to carry the sacred robe up the Tiger Stairs, through the Srivichai Arch, and into the main chapel. After a drum performance by local youth, he led the circumambulation around the stupa to pay homage and seek blessings.

Wat Phra That Cho Hae is a revered provincial landmark and serves as the annual zodiac stupa for those born in the Year of the Tiger. Its 33-meter-high octagonal Chiang Saen-style chedi enshrines sacred relics and symbolizes prosperity and protection.



​The festival takes place daily from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., February 22 to March 3, 2026. Highlights include exhibitions honoring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, cultural performances, themed light displays for the Year of the Tiger, creative markets, and local products. (NNT)



































