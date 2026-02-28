Thai MFA urges nationals to leave Iran and Israel amid escalating Middle East tensions

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued an urgent advisory for Thai nationals residing in high-risk areas of the Middle East, particularly in Iran and Israel, as regional tensions show signs of significant escalation and potential expansion.







Due to the unpredictable and rapidly changing nature of the current security situation, the Ministry strongly recommends that Thai citizens in these areas depart immediately while commercial flights remain operational. For those unable to leave at this time, the Ministry advises relocating to designated missile shelters to ensure safety from potential attacks.

Furthermore, the Ministry urges individuals without essential reasons to reconsider or postpone all travel to the affected regions. Citizens are encouraged to closely monitor updates from reliable news sources and maintain a high level of situational awareness.



In the event of an emergency or urgent assistance, Thai nationals can contact the nearest Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate-General. Additionally, the Department of Consular Affairs’ Call Center is available 24 hours a day at 0-2572-8442. (NNT)



































