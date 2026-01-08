Prime Minister Anutin encourages young achievers at Government House for National Children’s Day 2026

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addressed 1,462 outstanding children and youth from across the country at Government House today as part of National Children’s Day 2026 activities. The group included young people whose achievements have brought recognition and pride to the nation.

Prime Minister Anutin welcomed the children and youth to Government House, encouraging them to experience the setting as a place where they may one day serve the country. He said their presence symbolized the potential of future leaders and urged them to draw inspiration from the occasion as they prepare to contribute to national progress.







Anutin described childhood as a period of exploration, learning from mistakes, and building perseverance. He called on young people to pursue excellence in education, sports, arts, culture, and other fields while upholding moral values, social responsibility, and the courage to act with integrity.

He also invited children and families to return to Government House on January 10 to take part in National Children’s Day celebrations. The premier reiterated the Children’s Day motto, Love Thailand, Care for the World, urging young people to cultivate pride in the nation alongside care for others and the wider world.





Representatives of children and youth expressed gratitude for the guidance and encouragement they received, saying it would motivate them. After the address, the prime minister greeted participants, posed for photographs, and viewed gifts presented by the children, including artwork and greeting cards created in celebration of National Children’s Day. (NNT)



































