Thaksin’s parole request can be filed in Feb

Ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra has not yet applied for a parole application and he currently does not meet the criteria to do so, according to the Corrections Department.

In response to reports that Mr. Thaksin had applied for parole program, citing severe illness, disability, or being over the age of 70, spokesperson for the Corrections Department Sitthi Suthiwong confirmed that neither Mr. Thaksin nor his family had submitted a parole application.







The prison will consider and submitting cases for the Corrections Department evaluation. The correctional facility must evaluate individuals based on their qualifications, he said.

Normally, the individual must have served at least 2 out of 3 of their sentences. For special cases, the criteria include being over 70 years old, suffering from severe illness, and serving at least 1 out of 3 of their sentences, or having a sentence of at least 6 months. The longer period will be applied.







In Mr. Thaksin’s case, he could potentially qualify, given his advanced age of over 70 and his ongoing health condition. However, he would have to serve a minimum of six months in prison to meet the criteria and could file for a parole request for consideration in Feb 2024.

The jailed ex-premier is now receiving treatment at Police General Hospital after he returned to Thailand from 15 years of self-impose exile last month.

He was sentenced by the Supreme Court to eight years in prison for three cases involving corruption, abuse of power and conflict of interest. His Majesty the King granted him a royal pardon, reducing his combined sentence to one year. (TNA)













