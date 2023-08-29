Srettha remains tight-lipped about defense minister post

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has not yet disclosed if the defense minister is a civilian or military officer, hinting at a possible surprise.

Srettha said the cabinet line-up has been 100% complete and is currently at the verification stage of qualifications. However, he is not willing to reveal any names at this point as it needs to assess their qualifications first.







Yesterday, the secretariat of the cabinet informed him that it would take about two days to verify qualifications. Asked whether the cabinet lineup will be presented to His Majesty the King this week for royal endorsement, he said he hopes that the process will proceed swiftly.

As the parliament president set a timeframe for the announcement of the government’s policies on Sept 8, the prime minister said if it happens, it would be good.







He added there have been discussions on policies with the coalition government parties. Tomorrow (Aug30), the United Thai Nation Party will come to the Pheu Thai Party, while today, discussions are scheduled with the Bhumjaithai Party. Yesterday, Pheu Thai held talks with the Palang Pracharath Party.

Regarding the policies that will be announced, drafts have been prepared by incorporating the coalition government’s ideas, and any party with policy suggestions can contribute to shaping the overall policy.

When asked about the dissatisfaction of some MPs about the allocation of cabinet minister portfolios, he urged for patience, noting that there may be some surprises.

He advised against jumping to conclusions and emphasized the need to examine the entire list and the structure of the administration carefully. He is doing his best to ensure that everyone is not disappointed. (TNA)













