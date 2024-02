TRAVEL INFORMATION: The Chao Phraya Thongthong Express Boat, a new type of passenger boat, was launched on Tuesday 13th February 2024 to make it easier for people to travel along the Chao Phraya River in #Bangkok.







Gold Flag

Monday-Friday

Nonthaburi-Sathorn 06.30 | 08.00 hrs.

Sathorn-Nonthaburi 16.00 | 17.00 hrs.

Monday-Saturday

Sathorn-Pran Nok 11.45-14.45 every 30 minutes.

Phran Nok-Sathorn 12.15-15.15 hrs., every 30 minutes. (TAT)