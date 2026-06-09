Thaksin Shinawatra has EM bracelet removed, expected to travel to Dubai later this month

BANGKOK, Thailand – Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has had his electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet removed after officially receiving a royal pardon, according to sources familiar with the matter. Officials from the Bangkok Probation Office 1 reportedly removed the EM device at Thaksin’s Chan Song La residence on Monday morning, following the completion of legal procedures and verification by the Thonburi Criminal Court of individuals granted royal clemency. Thaksin’s name was included among those officially receiving the pardon. Sources also indicated that Thaksin is expected to travel to Dubai before the end of June. He is anticipated to remain there for a period to attend to personal matters before returning to Thailand. The source added that, following his return, Thaksin is expected to make several additional trips between Thailand and Dubai in the coming months.

















































