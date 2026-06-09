Anutin courts Thai investors in Vietnam, witnesses AI and smart industry deals

HANOI, Vietnam – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul met with representatives of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (ThaiCham) and Thai business leaders operating in Vietnam on June 8, 2026, during his official visit to Hanoi. This meeting was the Prime Minister’s first official engagement in Vietnam and offered a platform to discuss business opportunities and challenges for Thai enterprises in the country. The Prime Minister highlighted the concept of “Growing Together,” noting Vietnam’s key role in global manufacturing supply chains and Thailand’s strengths in industry, services, logistics, and regional connectivity. He stated that both countries can serve as strategic partners in advancing ASEAN’s economic growth.







​The Prime Minister stressed that feedback from the private sector is essential for developing targeted government policies and support measures. He confirmed that all recommendations from the meeting will be reviewed with relevant agencies to ensure effective support for Thai businesses abroad. The Prime Minister also witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding between Thai and Vietnamese private-sector partners. The first, between Amata Group and FPT Corporation, focuses on developing standards for smart industrial estates. The second, between CP Group and FPT Corporation, aims to enhance collaboration in artificial intelligence technologies. (NNT)

















































