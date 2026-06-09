Anutin pays tribute to Vietnam’s heroes in Hanoi

HANOI, Vietnam – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led the Thai delegation in wreath-laying ceremonies at the Bac Son Monument and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, paying tribute to figures who played important roles in Vietnam’s history during his visit to Vietnam on June 8.

Anutin first laid a wreath at the Bac Son Monument, a national memorial honoring those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Vietnam’s independence, sovereignty, and freedom. The monument stands as a tribute to generations who contributed to the country’s nation-building efforts.







The premier then paid his respects at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Ba Dinh Square, where President Ho Chi Minh, the founding leader of modern Vietnam, is memorialized. Ba Dinh Square is also known as the site where Vietnam’s Declaration of Independence was proclaimed in 1945.

The ceremonies reaffirmed the close relationship between Thailand and Vietnam, founded on mutual respect and longstanding friendship. Following the events, Anutin was scheduled to attend an official welcoming ceremony at the Vietnamese Government Headquarters before holding bilateral talks with Vietnamese leaders on areas of shared cooperation. (NNT)

















































