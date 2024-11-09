Thaksin clarifies MOU44 as guideline, not agreement, emphasizing distinction between personal ties and national interests

BANGKOK, Thailand – On November 9, at Wat Khlong Khu (Pathawikorn) in Bangkok’s Khan Na Yao District, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra addressed concerns about MOU44 between Thailand and Cambodia.

Thaksin clarified that MOU44 is merely a framework for ongoing discussions on unresolved issues between the two nations, not a binding agreement, and thus does not require parliamentary approval. The agreement, he emphasized, serves as a starting point to explore possible adjustments between both sides within existing legal frameworks, such as international law and historical treaties from the French colonial era. Thaksin noted that while some may not fully understand MOU44, there is no need for concern.







When asked about opposition criticisms, Thaksin downplayed the significance of the MOU, suggesting there was no cause for alarm. He also dismissed claims that the MOU reflects his personal ties with Cambodia, emphasizing that national interests take precedence over personal connections. Thaksin recalled a time during his premiership when he had to address the Thai Embassy burning incident in Cambodia. Despite his close ties with Cambodian leaders, national interests led him to take decisive actions, including dispatching an aircraft to evacuate embassy personnel if needed.









Regarding his involvement in local politics, Thaksin shared that he would soon visit Udon Thani Province to support Pheu Thai candidate Sarawut Phetpanomphon for the Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) chief position. During his visit, Thaksin intends to reconnect with local residents, whom he has not forgotten over the past 17 years. His focus, he said, would be on a friendly conversation rather than criticizing opponents.

As for Pheu Thai’s chances in the Udon Thani election, Thaksin expressed optimism but left the outcome to the people’s decision. He also welcomed political competition from other parties, considering it part of democratic beauty.





































