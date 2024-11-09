Thailand to accelerate disbursement of funds, mainly for investment projects, to stimulate economic growth

BANGKOK, Thailand – The latest episode of the government’s “Voices from Thai Kuh Fah” program, presented by Advisor to the Prime Minister Jirayu Huangsap, outlined recent initiatives to enhance the quality of life for Thai citizens. Recognizing the housing needs across the nation, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra directed various ministries to assess state-owned lands for potential residential development. Additionally, the government is considering extending lease terms on public land to improve citizens’ access to financing, enabling more families to establish permanent homes.



At a high-level meeting with senior officials, the prime minister called on the Ministry of Finance to accelerate the disbursement of funds, especially for investment projects intended to stimulate economic growth. Paetongtarn also made clear the need for more robust data integration across government agencies, which is in line with Thailand’s Digital Government initiative to improve public service delivery. In response to rapid urban expansion, the Ministries of Industry and Interior are reviewing urban planning measures in the Eastern Economic Corridor to ensure a balanced growth model that accommodates both industrial and residential needs.

To assist farmers affected by recent flooding, the Cabinet has approved over 2.5 billion baht in funding. The budget allocation supports rice production, pest control, and livestock rehabilitation efforts, with flood-affected farmers encouraged to contact local agricultural offices for assistance.







At the recent Greater Mekong Subregion and Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong summits, the Thai premier voiced Thailand’s commitment to regional cooperation on water management, financial security, and measures against drug trafficking. She also discussed Thailand’s advances in digital fund transfers, which have simplified cross-border remittances within the Mekong region.

Reaffirming Thailand’s sovereignty over Koh Kood, the prime minister referenced a 1906 treaty with France to underscore Thailand’s historical territorial rights. Paetongtarn assured the public of the government’s dedication to protecting the nation’s borders. As of August 31, Thailand’s public debt is 11.7 trillion baht, or 64.02% of GDP, comfortably within the fiscal policy limit of 70%. To further stabilize the economy, the government continues to focus on driving growth across the tourism, industry, and trade sectors.

On a lighter note, Government House recently hosted a celebration for “Moo Deng,” a pygmy hippopotamus, delighting the prime minister and promoting Thailand’s cultural engagement and tourism promotion efforts. Paetongtarn will continue her international diplomatic efforts next week at the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru. (NNT)





































