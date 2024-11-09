Bangkok worsened air quality may pose health risks, PM 2.5 masks advised for outdoors

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reported that PM 2.5 particulate matter levels in Bangkok reached an average of 26.2 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) as of 7:00 a.m. on November 9, placing the air quality in the orange category. The level, which may pose health risks, is expected to worsen, prompting health advisories for residents.

The areas with the highest PM 2.5 concentrations were Nong Khaem district at 47.4 µg/m³, Thawi Watthana at 40.9 µg/m³, Bang Bon at 37.6 µg/m³, Taling Chan at 35.7 µg/m³, and Thon Buri at 34.5 µg/m³. These elevated levels are concerning, especially for individuals engaging in outdoor activities or those in vulnerable health groups.







Residents are advised to use PM 2.5 masks when outdoors and to limit time spent on intense physical activities outside. Precautions such as wearing protective masks can help minimize health risks associated with high pollution levels.

For high-risk groups, including individuals with respiratory or heart conditions, the recommendation is to avoid strenuous activities outdoors, closely monitor symptoms, and seek medical help if experiencing issues such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.





































