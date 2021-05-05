Thais warned about buying vaccine packages with travel bookings to the United States

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Thais, seeking to get free COVID-19 vaccines as part of tour packages to the United States, to check the regulations in the states they plan visit, since the situation is still fluid.

Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said, in general, people aged 16 and over, who live in or have legally entered the US, can seek COVID-19 vaccination free of charge.

The criteria and procedures, however, differ in each state. In some states, vaccine recipients are required to have permanent residences or jobs.







He added that many states in the US have also taken steps to bar vaccine tourism and there are indications that the criteria for vaccine distribution can change at short notice.

The spokesman said Thai people who buy a vaccine package with their travel bookings may risk not getting inoculated or even being denied entry by the US immigration. They should contact the Consular Affairs Department before paying for such a trip. (NNT)





















