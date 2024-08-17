Thais hope for lower utility costs and financial compensation from new Prime Minister

Following the Constitutional Court’s decision, with a 5-4 vote, to rule that the term of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had ended due to a lack of integrity, resulting in disqualification under the constitution on August 14, citizens in Saraburi have voiced their hopes for the new leadership.

On August 16, a reporter visited a local food shop in Ban Mo district, Saraburi Province, to hear from residents about their expectations for the new government. Thiraphon Sangsaengchat, a 55-year-old local merchant from Bang Khamot sub-district, expressed the community’s desire for real change, particularly for those in the lower and middle classes.







Thiraphon said, “We hope that the new Prime Minister can truly improve the country, not just make empty promises like we’ve seen before. People are tired of hearing about plans that never materialize.” He emphasized that past leaders have failed to meet expectations, leading to widespread disappointment. He hopes the new Prime Minister will be more capable and honest in addressing pressing issues, particularly concerning the economy and daily life.







The biggest concerns from the community are the rising costs of living, specifically in relation to utilities such as electricity, water, and fuel. Thiraphon pointed out that these fixed expenses are becoming increasingly burdensome while incomes remain stagnant, especially for those relying on overtime work, which has dwindled due to weak export markets and low purchasing power.

Thiraphon also touched on the digital wallet scheme, saying that while people are hopeful for the proposed 10,000 baht in financial aid, the government needs to ensure that this policy is implemented effectively to truly help those in need. “The value of 10,000 baht differs from household to household. For some, it’s a lifeline, while for others, it may not be enough. But for everyone, this aid must make a tangible difference.”

He added that beyond economic relief, the new leader must be a person of virtue, echoing the wisdom of the late King Rama IX, who said that being capable alone is not enough; leaders must also possess morality and ethics.

The citizens of Saraburi are looking for genuine action from the new Prime Minister to address their needs and restore trust in the government. At the forefront of their demands are reduced utility costs—water, electricity, and fuel—issues that directly affect the daily lives of all citizens.











































