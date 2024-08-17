Heavy rain expected in multiple regions, flash flood and landslide warnings issued

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for the next 24 hours, predicting heavy rainfall in parts of Northern, Northeastern, Central, Eastern, and Southern Thailand, including Bangkok and its vicinity. The forecast warns of potential flash floods and landslides, particularly in mountainous and low-lying areas near water sources.

A moderate monsoon trough extends across the upper northern and northeastern regions of Thailand, connecting to a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. Additionally, a southwest monsoon is affecting the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This combination is causing heavy rainfall in several areas.







Northern Region: 70% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain expected in provinces such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, and others. Temperatures range from 23-36°C.

Northeastern Region: 70% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain in provinces like Loei, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, and others. Temperatures range from 23-36°C.







Central Region: 60% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain in provinces such as Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and others. Temperatures range from 24-37°C.

Eastern Region: 70% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi, Rayong, and other provinces. Coastal areas should expect waves of about 1 meter, rising to over 2 meters during storms.

Southern Region (East Coast): 60% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain expected in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and others. Coastal waves will be about 1 meter high, with stronger waves in stormy areas.









Southern Region (West Coast): 70% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain in provinces such as Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. Waves will be around 1 meter high, increasing to over 2 meters during thunderstorms.

Bangkok and Vicinity: 70% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening, with heavy rainfall in some areas. Temperatures range from 26-36°C.

Additionally, Typhoon “Ampil” has formed southeast of Japan but is not expected to affect Thailand. However, travelers to Japan are advised to check the weather before departure.











































