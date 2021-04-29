Thais evacuated as fighting continues along Myanmar border

Thai villagers by the Thailand-Myanmar border in Mae Hong Son have again been evacuated as fighting between the KNU and Myanmar military continues near the border.







Around 70 villagers of Baan Tha Ta Fung by the Thailand-Myanmar border in Mae Sariang district of Mae Hong Son were the latest to be evacuated to a safer area, as fighting between the Karen National Union (KNU) and the Myanmar army continues on the Myanmar side of the border.



With most of the evacuees being children, women, and the elderly, the Commander of the 36th Ranger Forces Regiment’s special unit Col Smattachai Pangsai, ordered the civil affairs division to assist officials from the Mae Sariang District Office and Mae Yuam Subdistrict Municipality to carry out the evacuation, as well as deliver essential items to villagers still residing in the area.







An evacuation center has been set up at Huaykongkad School in Sop Moei district, with a mobile clinic on-site to perform health screening and provide medicine to evacuees. The army’s 36th Mobile Development Unit is also supplying drinking water at this shelter.

68 villagers from Myanmar have crossed Salaween River into Thailand as they flee the fighting. They are now settling in at Baan Tha Ta Fung in Mae Sariang district, designated as the intake area.

Thai officials have secured the area of Baan Mae Sam Laeb on the Thai border for greater security. Unauthorized persons are now prohibited from entering the village.

An assessment by Thai security agencies suggests the fighting on the Myanmar side of the border continues, with air raids and gunshots being heard continuously. Thai Ranger Forces stationed along the border are now monitoring the situation closely. (NNT)





















