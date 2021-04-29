Registrations for vaccinations in Thailand start May 1

The Ministry of Public Health will begin registering Thais for COVID-19 vaccination, starting with those over 60 years of age and with chronic illnesseses. Registration will be via the Mor Prom LINE account this May 1st, with an estimated 16 million people eligible.







Hospitals throughout the nation have uploaded lists of senior citizens and patients with chronic illnesses into the Mor Prom system in preparation for registrations starting on May 1st. Older citizens will be asked to do so using the LINE application and will have to input their 13-digit identification number and their preferred vaccination time into the system, before selecting a preferred hospital or department store.



The system will allow for registration on behalf of family members, while individuals may register in person at their nearest hospital, or with their area health volunteer or by phone.







The registration system has been readied to handle five times the estimated number of users – 20,000 per second -and has been streamlined to speed up the process.

Hospitals have uploaded 16 targeted names. Those who do not find their names in the system will not be able to register. (NNT)





















