Thais celebrate vegetarian festival nationwide

Bangkok – The annual vegetarian festival is being celebrated in many provinces across Thailand.

Highlights of the opening ceremony on Phuket were dragon and lion dances, a cultural performance by the Confucius Institute and a show entitled “Beautiful China” presented by students from Kathu Witthaya School. There were also booths selling vegetarian food.

At the Hock Sieng Tung Vegetarian House in Khon Kaen province, many Thai-Chinese descendants dressed in white participated in a religious ceremony to welcome the Nine Emperor Gods. The Hock Sieng Tung Vegetarian House has prepared ingredients for making vegetarian food from September 28 to October 8 this year. Signs were put up in front of the building to invite people to join the celebration.

In Phichit province, the Phichit Harmony Merit Welfare Foundation, and people who practice Chinese-style vegetarianism, wore white outfits and took part in a religious activity to celebrate the occasion. Free vegan food and desserts are being offered for 10 days. Many people made merit and enjoyed a variety of vegan meals on the opening day. People can bring food containers to take extra food home, but they are not allowed to use plastic bags.

The Department of Internal Trade, under the Ministry of Commerce, has organised a campaign to encourage people to consume more fruit and vegetables, with cooperation from Thai Agro Exchange Company Limited and retailers who purchase their goods directly from farmers. The campaign aims to improve supply chain management for fruit and vegetables.