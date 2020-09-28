Thais celebrate ‘Thai National Flag Day’ nationwide

Thai National Flag Day is celebrated annually on September 28th, to commemorate the day when His Majesty King Vajiravudh (Rama VI) issued the tricolor flag as the current national flag. Thai people throughout the kingdom are organizing activities and singing the national anthem as a symbol of unity.







The President of Government Savings Bank (GSB), Vitai Ratanakorn, presided over a flag-raising ceremony in front of the King Rama VI Monument to mark Thai National Day, before singing the national anthem. Representatives from the public and private sectors then laid wreaths and sang the royal anthem.

At 8 a.m. in Surin province, government officials and civil servants gathered in front of the flagpole in Surin City Hall to commemorate Thai National Flag Day and sang the national anthem.

In the northeastern province of NongKhai, similar activities took place in NongKhai City Hall at the same time.

In Chanthaburi province, civil servants, members of the public as well as school and university students sang the national anthem together to raise awareness and appreciation of the country’s main institution.

In Chai Nat province, civil servants, government officials and staff gathered to sing the national anthem in front of the King Rama V Monument in Chai Nat City Hall. The activity was held in all eight districts of the province.

In different districts of Yala province, heads of state agencies jointly sang the national anthem at 8 a.m.

A cabinet resolution declared September 28 of every year as Thai National Flag Day. The country celebrated the inaugural Thai National Flag Day in 2017. On this day, many venues are decorated with the Thai national flag to instill pride among Thai people and commemorate His Majesty King Vajiravudh. (NNT)











