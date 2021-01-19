Thais can sign-up for 50:50 co-pay and COVID-19 relief pay-out this month

The Prime Minister has ordered the Ministry of Finance to ensure the preparedness of the online registration systems, soon to open, for the 50:50 co-pay campaign extension and Rao Chana relief payout.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul revealed that the Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Ministry of Finance to ensure the preparedness of the registration system for the government’s relief campaigns related to this new wave of COVID-19 cases.

The government will soon extend the 50:50 co-pay general purchases subsidy program for an additional 1 million subscribers, as well as the Rao Chana payout campaign where eligible persons can receive a 3,500 baht per month allowance per person for 2 months.

The Ministry of Finance and related agencies are instructed to ensure that there are no loopholes in the system, and to communicate clearly with the general public on the registration steps, as well as clarifying any doubts and uncertainties on government measures.





Miss Traisuree said these two campaigns will be proposed by the Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith for the Cabinet’s approval on Tuesday, with the registration for extra 50:50 campaign subscriptions opening on 20 January, while the registration for Rao Chana campaign is scheduled for some time in late-January or early-February.

She said the Prime Minister has also urged related agencies to address misinformation, spread online, related to government measures, while encouraging the general public to follow the developments and details of these measures from official sources. (NNT)















