South Pattaya residents complained of dark streets putting them at risk of crime and called on city hall to install more lights.







One resident, identified only as Lek, said her house had been broken into, claiming that burglars were aided by darkness on Soi Jaidee 48/1. Nothing was taken, however, as neighbors heard the ruckus and chased off the thief.

Pattana Community leaders also claimed that the lack of streetlights exacerbated a problem with mosquitos coming up from the sewers.