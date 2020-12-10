Thais and foreign residents urged to keep their guards up to prevent second wave of coronavirus

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital encouraged people to seriously protect themselves from the coronavirus disease 2019 because it remains uncertain when they will have a COVID-19 vaccine.







Prof Dr Prasit Watanapa, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital at Mahidol University, said Thailand had contained COVID-19 well compared with situations in other countries but a new concern came from people sneaking from Myanmar to Thailand including illegal Thai returnees who concealed their information and thus would raise the number of infected people.

He warned that COVID-19 could easily spread in the cold weather which caused stagnant air.







Other risk factors included severe COVID-19 situations in the neighboring countries that shared their borders with Thailand and local rallies, Prof Dr Prasit said. He asked people to suspend gatherings for the time being.

Prof Dr Prasit also said that the present number of locally infected people did not indicate that the second wave of COVID-19 was happening in Thailand. (TNA)







