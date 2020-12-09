Thailand approves golf quarantine for foreign golfers with ‘Special Tourist Visa’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to provide the latest update from the Ministry of Public Health’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for COVID-19 regarding golf quarantine.







Published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 7 December, 2020, with immediate effect, the EOC announced that foreign golfers with advance arrangements for golfing in Thailand will be allowed to undergo a golf quarantine as an alternative local state quarantine option.

During the quarantine period, foreign golfers will be able to enjoy golfing and health-related activities at the golf course at their own expense.





Foreign golfers wishing to visit Thailand during this time need to apply for a visa, which can include a Single-Entry Tourist Visa (TR) or a Special Tourist Visa (STV).

It is highly recommended for interested golfers to enquire at the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate-General in their home country before making any bookings. This is because the application for both the TR and STV is to be made only in the traveller’s country of origin at a Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate-General.









Thailand is a dream destination for golfers from all around the world, as it has amazing golfing facilities. With more than 250 golf courses ideally located throughout the country, these top quality courses also offer reasonable green fees and friendly caddies to attract golfers to visit this amazing place.







