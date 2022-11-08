Thailand’s White Monkey Khon performance film to hit cinemas on Dec 5

A much-anticipated Thai film depicting part of the Ramayana epic using Khon performance is nearing completion and is set to hit cinemas on December 5. The Ministry of Culture hopes the film will contribute to the preservation of Thailand’s cultural heritage and expand Thai soft power abroad.







Minister of Culture Itthiphol Kunplome spoke of the production of “White Monkey”, a movie about the Hindu god Hanuman. The film is being collaboratively made by the Thai Media Fund and private sector partners. One aim of the endeavor is to preserve cultural heritage from the reign of His Late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Together with Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, King Bhumibol contributed to the preservation of Khon performances at Sala Chalermkrung Royal Theater since 2005. The film is also expected to contribute to the projection of Thailand’s soft power in film and motion pictures.







The Khon performance film makes use of traditional arts and digital graphics and movie special effects to present the Ramayana epic in Khon format. The story is based on literature as well as input from Khon experts. According to the culture minister, the film will excite as well as impress the audience while propagating Thailand’s national performance art of Khon abroad. The production involves Khon performers and experts from many institutes, as well as performers from Sala Chalermkrung Royal Theater.

The premiere screening is set for December 4 this year. Normal screenings at cinemas nationwide will commence on December 5 or Father’s Day. (NNT)

































