PM wants to see safe Loy Krathong celebrations

The Prime Minister has asked organizers of Loy Krathong events to ensure the safety of event participants, in wake of the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul, South Korea.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered related agencies to inspect the structural integrity of piers and pontoons where Loy Krathong events will be taking place, and to appropriately warn eventgoers about any potential risks. Event organizers should have in place staff members on-site to assist the general public and provide help in case of accidents.







Many provinces have banned the use of fireworks and firecrackers at Loy Krathong events this year for safety reasons. The Prime Minister asked everyone to strictly comply with these regulations, which include the ban on sky lanterns, rockets, and fireworks in areas near airports.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said it will be deploying city hall staff at piers to ensure safety and assist the general public. For safety reasons, the maximum capacity of people on each pontoon will be limited to 1 person per 1 square meter.







The city will patrol the Chao Phraya River to ensure public safety throughout the festival. It encourages the general public to report cases of accidents or request emergency assistance by calling the 199 or 1555 hotlines, both available 24 hours a day. (NNT)


































