Thailand’s train services step up anti-COVID-19 social distancing measures

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and the Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) regarding anti-COVID-19 social distancing measures, especially during the rush hour to prevent the spread of the virus.







The MRTA and BEM have applied social distancing rules by limiting the number of people using the train at a time, or releasing groups in three steps: before entering and exiting the train system; before entering through the automatic ticketing machines, and before entering the trains. This has resulted in longer waiting time for commuters.





Therefore, the MRTA and BEM have deployed six more trains during the rush hour on the MRT Blue Line, after previously adding three more trains on 24 March, 2020. This means nine extra trains from normally 40 trains in operation during the rush hour. Moreover, the special trains will be deployed only from high-traffic stations without picking up any commuters from previous stations.

The MRT and BEM are seeking cooperation from commuters to plan their travel ahead to ensure that they reach their final destination on time.

For health and safety, fever screening is applied at every MRT station. Commuters are required to follow social distancing rules, wear a face mask at all time while using the system, and wash their hands before entering and after existing the train system. Hand sanitizers are provided at each station. (tatnews.org)

