Thai-Chinese officials hold video conference on Covid-19

BANGKOK – Ministry officials, representatives of military units and public health agencies attended the meeting at the Defense Ministry on Thursday.

Spokesman of the Defense Ministry Lt General Kongcheep Tatrawanich said the two sides discussed and shared knowledge about best practice for containing the novel coronavirus pandemic.







The attending agencies learned valuable inputs from China that could be applied to the fight against the virus and prevent a second wave virus outbreak in Thailand, he said.

Other topics of discussion included the military role in humanitarian operations, state quarantine and resource management in crisis, the spokesman said. (TNA)





