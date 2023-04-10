Thailand’s tourism sector, construction, real estate, restaurant businesses see continuous recovery

Thailand’s tourism sector has seen continuous recovery, aided by government measures to attract foreign tourists. This led to a sharp increase in new tourism-related business registrations in February.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, the number of new tourism-related business registrations in February 2023 increased by 1.1 times compared to last year. This accounted for 8.05% of the total 8,537 new-business registrations that month.







It also represented a 0.84% increase from January, with construction, real estate, and restaurant businesses making up the most registrations. Compared to February 2022, the number of new businesses in these sectors increased by 18.39%.

Of these new registrations of tourism-related businesses, travel agencies increased by a factor of 23, while tour guide businesses more than tripled and money exchange businesses doubled. Additionally, restaurant business registrations jumped 84.23% and hotel registrations rose 25.93%.







The spokesperson noted that the Consumer Confidence Index and the Business Confidence Index also saw a gradual increase.

He said the government has prepared tourism measures for the Songkran festival to attract more domestic and international tourists and increase purchasing power. This is expected to significantly benefit Thailand’s tourism-related businesses, leading to steady growth and boosting the economy. (NNT)















