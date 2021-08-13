Thailand’s State Enterprises invest over 100 billion bahtin energy infrastructure projects

The State Enterprise Policy Office reports that state enterprises have invested more than 100 billion baht in energy infrastructure projects, under the government’s economic stimulus policy, in the first half of the year.

Deputy government spokeswoman RachadaDhanadirek said most of the investment has gone into large projects by PTT Plc and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand and their affiliates. The projects include the new liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal in Rayong province, the fifth natural gas pipeline project, and a nationwide electricity transmission expansion project.







She said the goal for this year is to invest a total of 200 billion baht in these energy businesses. The policy is being implemented to keep the economy afloat while private parties remain reluctant to invest during the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to MsRachada, the Prime Minister has stressed the need for all ministries and state enterprises to accelerate their investment projects to strengthen the economy during the crisis. (NNT)























