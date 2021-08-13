New batch of Pfizer vaccines for healthcare professionals in 77 provinces to arrive on Saturday

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has expected a second batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare professionals in 77 provinces to arrive on Saturday.

DDC Director-General DrOpasKarnkawinpong said 257,200 doses of the US-made vaccine should arrive in the provinces no later than tomorrow, adding that a total of 700,000 doses had been distributed with the first batch of 442,800 doses delivered last Wednesday and Thursday.







He said the vaccine allotment is based on the Public Health Ministry’s database, MOPH-IC, for vaccinations from February 28-June 22. At the beginning of the vaccine rollout, medical personnel, both frontline and support groups, received two shots of Sinovac.



DrOpas insisted the department had not hoarded the vaccine for VIPs and urged people who have information about any mishandling of the inoculations to contact the Public Health Ministry. (NNT)























