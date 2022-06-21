Thailand’s Senate Speaker affirms legality of hiring family

Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai has maintained that it is lawful for senators to appoint relatives to work on senatorial teams.

His remarks came after the Internet Dialogue on Law Reform (iLaw) revealed that several Senate working panels have seats occupied by the cousins of senators.







Critics have questioned the suitability of the appointments, which they claim were motivated by nepotism.

Downplaying concerns that the issue could be investigated by the House committee on corruption and misconduct, the Senate speaker explained that certain positions of public office may require a trustworthy candidate to ensure that work is handled effectively and swiftly within the group.





In addition to such hiring being permissible under applicable regulations, Pornpetch noted that the rules have been observed and in place well before he was elected speaker.

Treerat Sirichantaropas of the Thai Sang Thai Party, as secretary of the House committee on corruption and misconduct, has said he will request that the committee investigate the matter. (NNT)

































