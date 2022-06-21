Basel convention steps up control on movements of electronic, electrical waste

Thailand attended the conferences of parties to three conventions on the treatment of hazardous chemicals and waste in Switzerland.

On the occasion, the international community included waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) with highly hazardous components in the list of the waste that require consent from countries of origins and destinations before their transport.







Thailand attended the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Basel Convention (Basel Convention COP 15), the 10th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Rotterdam Convention and the 10th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Stockholm Convention in Geneva on June 6-17. Attapon Charoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department, and heads of sub-committees on the three conventions attended the meetings.





Mr Attapon said the Basel Convention COP 15 made a major decision to include waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) with highly hazardous components in the list of the waste, the transboundary movements of which required prior consent from exporting and importing countries.



The meeting also approved technical conditions for the hygienic incineration and landfill of hazardous waste and the disposal of mercury waste, waste containing persistent organic pollutants (POPs), used tires, used lead acid batteries and plastic waste for the parties to comply with. (TNA)

































