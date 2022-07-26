More sloppy work leaves open manholes, loose cables on Pattaya Walking Street

Walking Street is less of a mess than it was, but careless construction crews still have left open manholes and loose cables on the South Pattaya nightlife strip for tourists to trip over.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat, city council members and city engineers inspected Walking Street July 24 following another round of complaints about the sloppy workmanship of contractors hired by the city and the Provincial Electricity Authority to bury overhead wires and repave the street.







More resembling a bombed-out warzone than entertainment district in June, Walking Street this past weekend was more than half paved. But numerous manholes were covered in wood pallets with orange cones on top. On some areas, huge piles of dirt hid in dark areas for drunk bar hoppers to trip on.

Kritsana ordered all manholes covered safely and for loose cables to be tied up or removed.























































