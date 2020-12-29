Thailand’s Rayong police chief transferred pending investigation into Covid-19 infested gambling den

The commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office has transferred the police commander of Rayong province to an inactive post at the office’s Command Center as gamblers from an illegal casino in the eastern province is spreading COVID-19.







National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk said that the gambling den was in an area under the jurisdiction of Muang Rayong police station.

It was a cargo warehouse that was turned into a gambling den about a month ago and there were also other illegal casinos in the same province. Therefore, local police could not deny their responsibility, Pol Gen Suwat said.

He transferred Pol Maj Gen Papatdet Ketpan, the Rayong police commander, to an inactive position at the Command Center of the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok pending investigation.





Pol Maj Gen Mana Inpitak, deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 2, was assigned to be the acting commander of Rayong police.

Pol Gen Suwat also said that a police officer in Samut Sakhon province contracted COVID-19 and he arranged for health insurance for about 1,000 police officers in Samut Sakhon to boost their morale. (TNA)
















