Thailand’s Krabi paradise on Covid-19 alert shuts entertainment and leisure spots

Muang district of the southern province except the Phi Phi Islands was declared a COVID-19 Watch Zone and some premises were ordered closed for three days.

Krabi authorities closed some kinds of business premises until Dec 30. They included spa and Thai massage parlors, pubs, bars including karaoke bars, fitness clubs and snooker clubs. Besides, local schools are closed for seven days until Jan 3.





A four-year-old girl tested positive for COVID-19 at a kindergarten in Krabi but about 90 other people including students and kindergarten staff tested negative.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported 144 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. They included 115 cases of local infection, 14 migrant workers and 15 quarantined arrivals. (TNA)













