Thailand’s pork prices starting to fall ahead of Chinese New Year

Pork prices in the market have started to see declines, owing to price curbing efforts by the swine raisers association, slaughterhouses, grocery retailers and the Department of Internal Trade. Farm-front prices have also started to fall below the 110 baht temporary ceiling.







Department of Internal Trade Director-General Wattanasak Sur-iam revealed that demand for goods typically associated with Chinese New Year has risen as the festival is fast approaching. Meanwhile, the pork price at farms has dropped to 104 baht per kilogram in the Northeast and 106 baht per kilogram in the Eastern Region, based on January 25 prices. The price at farms is currently capped at 110 baht per kilogram.



Mr. Wattanasuk said the price of bottled palm oil has risen this year, which is a ‘golden year’ for oil palm growers as the price of palm fruit has reached 11 baht per kilogram. However, he said the produce will enter the market in February and more of it will reach market in March and therefore the price is expected to weaken.

The director-general said his department continues to monitor the price of bottled palm oil, and department stores have been asked to keep prices stable for this product. (NNT)



























