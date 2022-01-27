Bangkok to accept walk-in for AstraZeneca vaccinations at 7 hospitals from Jan 31

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will provide AstraZeneca vaccinations for people of all nationalities aged 18 years or older starting this Monday.

Dr. Suksan Kittisupakorn, Director of the BMA’s Medical Service Department, stated that the department is accelerating its vaccination rollout for citizens in Bangkok as much as possible. Aside from appointments through the QueQ app, the BMA will begin offering walk-in vaccinations for the AstraZeneca vaccine on January 31 at 7 BMA associated hospitals. Vaccinations will be administered to all groups aged 18 and over for their first, second, or booster injection until the supply runs out.







The locations, operation time, and contact numbers for these hospitals are:

BMA General Hospital: Monday-Wednesday from 9 AM-2 PM. Tel no. 02-225-1354 Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital: Monday-Friday from 8 AM-3 PM (from February 7-25, 2022) Tel no. 02-289-7000-4 Luang Phor Taweesak Chutinataro Uthit Hospital: Monday-Friday from 1 PM-3 PM Tel no. 02-429-3575- 81 ext 8589 Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Lat Krabang Hospital: Monday-Friday from 8 AM-3 PM Tel no. 02-327-3049 Ratchaphiphat Hospital: Monday-Sunday from 8.30 AM-3 PM Tel no. 02-444-0163 ext 0 Khlong Sam Wa Hospital: Monday-Friday from 8 AM-11 AM Tel no. 064-557-6009 BMA Bang Na Hospital: Monday-Friday from 8 AM-2 PM Tel no. .02-180-0201-3 ext 103,104





Vaccination will be provided to only recipients with one of the following formulae:

– Those who had Sinovac and Sinopharm as their first dose with a duration of vaccination longer than 4 weeks.

– Those who had AstraZeneca as their first dose with a duration of vaccination longer than 8 weeks.

– Those who had Sinovac or Sinopharm as their first and second dose with a duration of vaccination longer than 4 weeks.

– Those who had AstraZeneca for their first two doses with a duration of vaccination longer than 3 months.

– Those who had Sinovac or Sinopharm as their first dose, AstraZeneca as their second dose with a duration of vaccination longer than 3 months.

Thai citizens must bring their ID cards, while foreigners must bring their passports as well as their social security cards or pink cards for the walk-in service. A personal pen is also required. (NNT)



























