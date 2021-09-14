Thailand’s planned school reopening in November depends on vaccine rollout

Thailand’s Education Ministry has pointed out that schools will resume on-site learning in November, provided that sufficient vaccines are made available for students next month.

Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong said on Monday the decision to resume in-person classes in November came from lessons learned by conducting online and on-air studies during the pandemic.







She said the ministry consulted the public health and the interior ministries before setting the November 1st target for school reopening. However, a return to class depends on the vaccine rollout, adding that Pfizer vaccine jabs will be offered next month to students aged 12-17.



Ms. Treenuch said the inoculations will be provided only if parents give their consent. The jabs will first be distributed to students in the dark-red zones, hardest hit by the pandemic, including Bangkok. Vaccination will need to proceed quickly and the Public Health Ministry will map out a vaccination plan, while the Education Ministry will pass information about the necessity and possible side effects of the inoculation to parents. (NNT)

































