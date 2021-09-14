Thailand’s planned school reopening in November depends on vaccine rollout

By Pattaya Mail
0
217
Minister Treenuch said the decision to resume in-person classes in November came from lessons learned by conducting online and on-air studies during the pandemic and a consultation with the public health and the interior ministries before setting the reopening.

Thailand’s Education Ministry has pointed out that schools will resume on-site learning in November, provided that sufficient vaccines are made available for students next month.

Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong said on Monday the decision to resume in-person classes in November came from lessons learned by conducting online and on-air studies during the pandemic.



She said the ministry consulted the public health and the interior ministries before setting the November 1st target for school reopening. However, a return to class depends on the vaccine rollout, adding that Pfizer vaccine jabs will be offered next month to students aged 12-17.


Ms. Treenuch said the inoculations will be provided only if parents give their consent. The jabs will first be distributed to students in the dark-red zones, hardest hit by the pandemic, including Bangkok. Vaccination will need to proceed quickly and the Public Health Ministry will map out a vaccination plan, while the Education Ministry will pass information about the necessity and possible side effects of the inoculation to parents. (NNT)


Returning to class depends on the vaccine rollout, adding that Pfizer vaccine jabs will be offered next month to students aged 12-17, Miss Treenuch said.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR