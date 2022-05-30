Thailand’s opposition parties to vote against 2023 budget bill

Opposition parties resolved to vote against the 2023 Budget Bill and to file a censure motion on June 15.

Opposition whips met before the first reading of the budget bill set in the House from May 31 to June 2.







Leaders of opposition parties also had their meeting. Prasert Changthararuangthong, secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, said the leaders of opposition parties resolved to reject the budget bill but would send representatives to join a committee that would scrutinize it for checks.

Besides, the opposition planned to submit a no-confidence motion on June 15, he said. (TNA)


































