Thailand’s northern touristic mountain top National Park ‘Phu Kradueng’ now opens

Phu Kradueng, a popular tourist destination in Loei province, reopened to visitors on Friday after having been closed for a long period due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The first group comprised some 500 people.







A ceremony to launch tourism and overnight accommodations on Phu Kradueng took place early this morning (Oct. 1) at the tourist service center of Phu Kradueng National Park, in Si Than sub-district of Phu Kradueng district, Loei province. Chaithawat Niamsiri, the governor of Loei, presided over the reopening ceremony, which came after months of the park’s closure due to COVID-19. The governor said at the ceremony that provincial and park officials will remain mindful of public health safety after reopening.

Tourists who want to enter Phu Kradueng National Park must abide by New Normal tourism rules, such as registering 15 days in advance through the QueQ application or via a registration form supplied by national park authorities. Arrivals and departures at the park must be logged onto the Thai Chana platform. Each visitor must meet the COVID-19 vaccine requirements, such as having received one dose of the AstraZeneca shot 14 days or more prior to arrival, two doses of the Sinovac shot, cross-vaccination using Sinovac and Astrazeneca shots or any other inoculation models sanctioned by the Ministry of Public Health. Each visitor must also present a COVID-19 test result from an antigen test kit or RT-PCR test that is no older than 72 hours (3 days).







The national park is capping the number of tourists to about 1,000 persons per day. Visitors must wear a face mask at all times while inside the park, observe social distancing, and refrain from gathering in groups of more than five people.

Tourists who visited Phu Kradueng on Friday made up the first arrivals since the latest round of the park’s closure due to COVID-19. For this occasion, each visitor was presented with a souvenir shirt from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Provincial authorities expect the number of visitors to keep rising as the cold season approaches and the high season draws near. (NNT)























































