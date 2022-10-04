Thailand’s north and northeast will brace for less rain, cooler temperature from Oct 5

The northern and northeastern regions will be seeing less precipitation from tomorrow as the meteorological department expects Thailand to officially enter the cold season in the 4th week of October.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather advisory due to changes in the winds in upper regions of Thailand, signaling the changing of seasons. A cool air mass from the north is expected to prevail over the upper parts of Thailand on 4-12 October.







With that said, big waves and strong winds can still be expected in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Sailors are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing through thunderstorms.

The TMD expects Thailand to officially enter winter around the 4th week of October. The temperature this year, in general, will be lower than that of last year.

Temperatures in Bangkok this winter are also expected to be cooler – the lowest around 17-18 C. The lowest temperature in Bangkok’s vicinity is between 15 C and 16 C. (NNT)





































